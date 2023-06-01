18m ago

'This is going to get worse' - CPF after 4 killed in suspected gang shootings in Cape Town

Lisalee Solomons
Four men were gunned down in Manenberg on Wednesday.
WC police Captain Ian Bennett
  • Four people were shot dead in Manenberg on Wednesday night.
  • Two others were injured and are in critical condition. 
  • In Mitchells Plain, two men were shot dead on Tuesday.

It's been a bloody week in parts of the Western Cape after six people were gunned down in separate incidents in what community leaders say is gang-related.

In the latest killing, four men were gunned down in Manenberg on Wednesday night. Two others were wounded and were in a critical condition in hospital.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the killings happened "not long after each other". 

Traut said, at around 19:00, unknown assailants in two vehicles opened fire at a group of three men standing on the corner of Jordan and Silver Stream Roads. One was killed and two seriously injured.

Police said that, 10 minutes later, four men, driving an unknown white vehicle, fired several shots at three men on the corner of Klipfontein and Jupiter Roads in Surrey Estate. All three died on the scene.

Police said the deceased were aged 19, 20 and 28.

"In both incidents, the suspects fled and are yet to be apprehended. While detectives are searching for clues to establish the motive and apprehend those responsible for the murders, an appeal is made to the public to come forward with information that can assist our investigation," Traut said.

The chairperson of Manenberg's community policing forum (CPF), Vernon Visagie, said he believed the shootings had all the hallmarks of gang attacks.

"We have been warning residents that flares-ups will happen, after shootings in the area spiralled out of control in recent weeks. There has been ongoing shooting in the area, and we have continuously warned residents to remain inside their homes for their own safety," Visagie said. 

There won't, easily, be a peace agreement in Manenberg. These gangsters won't easily come and sit around the table and discuss ending these gang wars. This is going to get worse.

"These murders are just the beginning... more victims will be shot dead. That is the harsh reality of living in crime-infested areas that are riddled with these gangsters.

"We, as the CPF, again appeal to residents to keep safe and stay inside their homes."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, two men - an 18-year-old and a 24-year-old - were shot dead while sitting at a house in Oakland Close in Westridge, Mitchells Plain.

Two other people, including a two-year-old boy, were injured during the attack. 

Police are investigating the matter.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the victims were sitting in the yard when they were approached by gunmen who opened fire. 

"The 18-year-old and 24-year-old victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other victims were taken to medical facilities for treatment," Twigg said.

The chairperson of Mitchells Plain's CPF, Norman Jantjies, said residents were concerned about the ongoing shooting incidents.

He said gangsterism continued "to be a cancer which is killing our youth". 

Police are urging anyone with information to contact 08600 10111 or the mobile application My SAPS can be used. 

