'This is it' - South African in Ukraine prepares for invasion of Kyiv

A South African living in Ukraine is preparing for the Russian invasion of the capital Kyiv.

Kobus Olivier was walking his dogs when he heard the first explosions on Thursday.

He has since covered his windows and stocked up on provisions.

"It's the waiting that's the hardest," says South African Kobus Olivier from his apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine.



Olivier said he was one of a few residents who prepared for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which started on Thursday.

Asked to describe what was happening outside his window, Olivier instead told News24 that he had propped mattresses up against the window to prevent injury if the windows were to explode.

He has stocked up on food and water for the next month, withdrawn his cash and converted it to dollars, and ensured he has a two-month supply of food for his four dogs Ollie, Kaya, Jessie, Jackie.

"I feel incredibly sorry for Ukrainians and their families. They were told an invasion wasn't going to happen. They believed that it wouldn't happen, so they were unprepared. Up until the night before, people were sitting in coffee shops, laughing," he said.

He has since witnessed people running to ATMs to get money to stock up on groceries and scrambling to source water.

"In my street, people were running out of their apartments with bags, kids, grandmas and cats in carriers, heading for the metro to try to get out of the city," he said.

On Thursday morning, at around 05:00, Olivier was walking his dogs when he heard nine explosions. He would later learn that these had targeted airports and military bases in Kyiv.

"They sounded close. I just knew, 'This is it,'" he said.

Over the last few weeks, many of Olivier's friends and family have urged him to leave - some of them even offering to buy him a flight ticket.

However, he's fallen in love with the city over the last four years, describing it as having a "magic about it". He works as a director of a private school in Kyiv and is also the CEO of the Ukrainian Cricket Federation.

Olivier said:

I've had a lot of opportunities to leave. But I have four dogs here… I'll never leave my dogs.

From the relative safety of his apartment, Olivier heard more explosions early on Friday morning.

But now, all he can do is sit and wait for what he feels is an imminent attack, too scared to turn the volume on his TV up in case he misses the sounds of explosions or gunfire. The TV has been playing a loop of news from CNN, and Oliver has been steadily tracking the approach of Russian troops.

As he speaks to News24, he says the tanks are only 50km from the city he has called home for the last four years.

"We're expecting a huge hit on Kyiv. There could be missiles and tanks on the streets. It's a reality now," he said.

"It's just dead silent and everyone is waiting. It's terrifying. You've just got your faith and you've got to sit and wait. You mentally prepare yourself. But you're never really for it."

