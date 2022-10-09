28m ago

This is the new Johannesburg mayoral committee

Alex Patrick
Joburg mayor-elect Dada Morero at a press briefing after being voted in after a motion of no confidence in the outgoing mayor Mpho Phalatse.
Alex Patrick

The mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, has announced his mayoral committee.

The new members of the mayoral committee (MMCs) will officially be sworn in on Monday.

This, after the DA's Mpho Phalatse was removed as mayor on 30 September in a motion of no confidence. 

This is the new mayoral committee:

  • Finance - Cllr. Margaret Arnolds (AIC)
  • Group Corporate and Shared Services - Cllr. Loyiso Masuku (ANC)
  • Transport - Cllr. Ashley Sauls (PA)
  • Development Planning - Cllr. Thapelo Amad (Al Jama-ah)
  • Housing - Cllr. Anthea Natasha Leitch (PA)
  • Economic Development - Cllr. Nomoya Mnisi (ANC)
  • Health and Social Development - Cllr. Eunice Mgcina (ANC)
  • Community Development - Cllr. Lubabalo Magwentshu (ATM)
  • Environment, Infrastructure and Service Delivery - Cllr. Mpho Sesedinyane (ANC)
  • Public Safety - Cllr. Jack Sekwaila (ANC)

Meanwhile, the DA is still going ahead with court action to reverse Phalatse's removal.

In a statement on Sunday, the former mayor said she would brief the media on Monday at the DA's Bruma headquarters, Nkululeko House, on what the party calls the "unjustified obstruction of the good work done by the multi-party government".

Phalatse will be joined by Leah Knott, Belinda Echeozonjoku, Michael Sun, Julie Suddaby, Bongani Nkomo, Tyrell Meyers and Vasco Da Gama. 

The DA called Phalatse's ousting an "ANC coup d'etat".


