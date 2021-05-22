1h ago

add bookmark

'This is victory for justice,' says Masuku after ANC disciplinary body clears, reinstates him

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Bandile Masuku.
Dr Bandile Masuku.
PHOTO: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Image
  • Bandile Masuku welcomed the overturning of his suspension from the ANC PEC. 
  • The ANC's national disciplinary committee reinstated Masuku and Khusela Diko onto the PEC.
  • The pair appealed to the national structure after they were found guilty by the Gauteng ANC integrity committee in connection with a PPE corruption saga.

Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku has welcomed the ANC disciplinary committee's ruling that overturned his suspension from the party's provincial executive committee.

Masuku and suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, who are family friends, appealed to the ANC's national disciplinary committee (NDC) after they were suspended by the provincial integrity committee in connection with the alleged corruption in the procurement of Covid-19 personal protection equipment.

"I am happy and relieved that in the end, a fairer, objective and robust ANC tribunal has upheld my appeal, protected my rights and restored my membership. This is a victory for justice," Masuku said in a statement on Saturday.

In its findings, the NDC, chaired by Mildred Oliphant, said there was no causal connection between Diko, Masuku and the "value system and ethical framework" of the party. The committee said the report finding from the provincial integrity committee "should not have been allowed as evidence".

Masuku and Diko were also cleared of any conflicts of interest and reinstated as ANC PEC members.

Masuku praised the NDC ruling as "corrective and compensatory", adding that he had been unfairly treated and that his rights had been "grossly violated".

"I am happy that this chapter in my political and professional career is behind me. I shall now return to do what I love most - serving our people and members of the ANC as a PEC member. In line with my oath of membership, I will continue to put my knowledge and skill at the disposal of the ANC by doing voluntary work in the community and campaigning for the local government elections."

Nomathemba Mokgethi replaced Masuku as health MEC in December.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancbandile masukugautengcorruption
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
5% - 2258 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
19% - 8630 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
76% - 34641 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.97
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.76
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.01
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,881.89
0.0%
Silver
27.56
0.0%
Palladium
2,777.60
0.0%
Platinum
1,172.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
66.44
+2.0%
Top 40
60,210
+0.2%
All Share
66,239
+0.2%
Resource 10
67,118
-0.6%
Industrial 25
84,155
+0.6%
Financial 15
12,839
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May 2021

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo