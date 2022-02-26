1h ago

'This is war': South Africans in Ukraine urged to flee to Poland as fighting intensifies

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons and Ntwaagae Seleka
Ukrainian servicemen stand in the north of Kyiv amid Russia's invasion.
Daniel LEAL / AFP
  • Thirteen South African students are still stuck in Ukraine.
  • South Africans are struggling to get transportation to the borders to flee the country. 
  • Ukraine Crisis Evacuation Committee member Lorraine Blauw say prices have increased drastically since the war broke out. 

About 200 South Africans, including students, stuck in the Ukraine are urged to flee to Poland and seek refuge, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation has said. 

Its acting director-general Clayson Monyela said: "This is a war situation.

"There shouldn't be expectations that ambassador Andre Groenewald can do what others can't do. He needs to be careful because movement is impossible. There is no place to hire a car.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Russia invades Ukraine

"The situation in Ukraine is not normal. Groenewald is there 24/7. The locally recruited employees had to hide. He is now working with a skeleton staff," added Monyela.

Three South Africans have refused to evacuate the volatile country, claiming they would remain with their friends from other African countries.

"Co-ordination is a problem. We are encouraging South Africans to use the available modes of transport to neighbouring countries. We are in touch with them. We have advised them to get on a train towards Poland.

"Our embassies in Hungary and Romania are also waiting to receive them. The latest number we had was that 200 South Africans are in Ukraine. We encourage South Africans there to keep in touch with our embassy," Monyela said.

READ | We are very scared': South Africans hunker down in Ukraine with little hope of leaving

Meanwhile, Ukraine Crisis Evacuation Committee member Lorraine Blauw said since the war started, prices have increased drastically and students did not have money.

"If you are a foreigner, you need to pay for these services. Students do not have the money. There is no way we can send them money as Kyiv banks are not working. This is very stressful."

Blauw added the Polish border was extremely congested.

Visas

It would take about 20 to 60 hours to get through the border, she said.

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 25: Members of t
South Africans protest in Pretoria against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Gallo Images Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Blauw and her team, Hayley Reichert in London and Kim Milner Kur in South Africa, are in constant communication with the department about the wellbeing of South Africans in Ukraine.

READ | 'It’s almost apocalyptic': SA ambassador in Kyiv describes scenes in Ukraine

"The department is accommodating. We are in daily communication with them. I've asked them to please pressure the Romanian embassy to let our people through Romania because Poland is open, but the Romanian border wants our people to have visas.

"We've begged the Romanian embassy to let our people through, but for now, it's all just a waiting game," said Blauw.

She urged all South Africans who have relatives in Ukraine to urgently get in contact with them.


Read more on:
dircopolandrussiaukrainesouth africa
