This is where people aged 50+ can catch a free ride to Covid-19 vaccination sites in 3 provinces

Free transport will be made available for people aged 50 and older to help them get to Covid-19 vaccination sites.

The health department says it is concerned that some older people are still not vaccinated.

Transport is available in intervals and is a forward and return trip.

The Department of Health is launching a free public transport pilot project on Tuesday for people aged 50 and older to get to Covid-19 vaccination sites in selected provinces.

This is part of efforts to ramp up the vaccination of the cohort as the country charges forward with its rollout programme.

Last week, Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced that government had joined hands with various sectors of society in an effort to increase access to the jabs, including taking them to the people.

READ | People flock to Nelson Mandela Bay's pop-up vaccine sites

The transportation pilot project will be rolled out in Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal from Tuesday until 4 September.

At least 25 000 people in targeted areas were expected to use the service during the pilot phase.

Are you ready to receive your #COVID19 jab and living in Kwa Zulu Natal and Eastern Cape? Free transport is available to the vaccination sites. Click hear to view the schedule https://t.co/mX07YjllJr #VaccineRollOutSA @kznhealth @ec_health2 pic.twitter.com/sJqI7b0mgE — Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 22, 2021

These are the targeted pick-up areas:

Eastern Cape: Zwide, Motherwell and New Brighton in Gqeberha.

KwaZulu-Natal: KwaMashu, Phoenix and Ntuzuma

Gauteng - Tshwane: Mooiplaas settlement, Olivenhoutbosch Plaza, Olivenhoutbosch Sportsground

Gauteng - Johannesburg: Ivory Park and Thembisa

Gauteng - Johannesburg: Alexandra

Those being collected at identified pick-up points in the Eastern Cape will be transported to mass vaccination sites around Gqeberha and those from KwaZulu-Natal will be taken to sites in Umhlanga Ridge and Cornubia.

People in Tshwane and Johannesburg will be destined for sites in Doringkloof, Centurion, Gallagher Estate and Sandton.

In Gauteng, the transport routes are for 20km and at intervals of approximately an hour.

SuppliedScreenshot from GDoH SuppliedScreenshot from GDoH SuppliedScreenshot from GDoH SuppliedScreenshot from GDoH SuppliedScreenshot from GDoH SuppliedScreenshot from GDoH SuppliedScreenshot from GDoH

The Department of Health said despite efforts to increase vaccination sites, it remained concerned that many older persons at high risk of severe disease and death from Covid-19 were still unvaccinated.

It said more than 50% of people aged 60 and older were vaccinated since the start of the rollout programme.

The department increased sites from 200 at the beginning of the programme to nearly 2 500 public and private vaccination sites.

On Friday, the department also opened sites to young adults aged 18 to 34.

As of Monday, 7 632 new Covid-19 cases were reported in South Africa, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the country to 2 698 605.

There were 163 new deaths reported, taking the confirmed total to 79 584.

The recovery rate is 91%.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

