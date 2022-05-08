20m ago

add bookmark

This office holds memories over 100 years - former Daily Dispatch building gutted by fire

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
Former Daily Dispatch building gutted by fire (Supplied by Daily Dispatch)
Former Daily Dispatch building gutted by fire (Supplied by Daily Dispatch)
  • A fire broke out at the former Daily Dispatch office building.
  • The building has been vacant for some time.
  • It is suspected that the fire was started by people who gained entry to the building.

The former Daily Dispatch office building in East London has been completely gutted after a fire broke out on Sunday morning.

Daily Dispatch editor Cheri-Ann James told News24 they were notified about the fire at around 09:30.

"The fire occurred at our former offices on Caxton Road in East London," she said.

The fire has been extinguished.

East London Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said three fire engines and 12 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

"We have managed to put out the fire in just under an hour. There are no casualties as the building is not being occupied. The owner came and opened for us but it was too late. We suspect that there could have been people who gained entry, leading to the fire, but at this stage the cause of the fire is still unknown," Ngwenya added.

He said most of the damage was caused to the top area, where the fire started. The roof has collapsed and most of the top part has been destroyed.

gutted
Former Daily Dispatch building gutted by fire (Supplied by Daily Dispatch)

READ | 'It's very heartbreaking': Cape Town house fire claims lives of two brothers, aged 4 and 7

"As a staffer, it's painful watching an office that holds memories over 100 years old burning into nothing but a shell (sic)," James said.

She said the fire occurred at a time when they were celebrating 150 years of existence.

fire
Former Daily Dispatch building gutted by fire (Supplied by Daily Dispatch)

Former editor, Bongani Siqoko, who spent 12 years working at the office, said watching the building burning broke his heart.

"We produced some of the best journalism in South Africa in that building and had fun while doing it. We won so many awards and this led to the Dispatch being known as [the] school of journalism in South Africa," Siqoko said. "Some of the best journalists were produced and trained in that building."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The publication moved from the building in 2015.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daily dispatchcheri-ann jameseastern capeport elizabethmediafires
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10062 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4372 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.07
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.95
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,883.41
0.0%
Silver
22.36
0.0%
Palladium
2,053.36
0.0%
Platinum
964.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
112.39
+1.3%
Top 40
61,290
-2.6%
All Share
67,978
-2.5%
Resource 10
72,844
-2.8%
Industrial 25
74,632
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,318
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to...

07 May

Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to graduate from NMU
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo