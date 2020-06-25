27m ago

add bookmark

'This place steals a lot away from you' - nurses describe working in Groote Schuur Covid ward

Nurses Verna Collins and Judith Parenzee. (Heroes of Groote Schuur via Facebook)
Nurses Verna Collins and Judith Parenzee. (Heroes of Groote Schuur via Facebook)
  • The nurses' reality – in their own words - was posted on the Heroes of Groote Schuur Facebook page and shared more than 3 000 times.
  • Verna Collins and Judith Parenzee gave a frank account of what it's like to work in a ward which used to have six beds, but now has 18.
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that the Western Cape had 55 162 of the 111 796 cases in the country.

"Emotionally drained" are the words two nurses, who work in Groote Schuur Hospital's C27 ICU Covid Ward, have used to describe how they feel.

"I'm emotionally drained from yesterday and now I have to face today," Verna Collins and Judith Parenzee said. "We are full full full."

The pair's reality – in their own words - was shared on the Heroes of Groote Schuur Facebook page on Wednesday. The posts are written by the hospital's communications team from interviews with their staff.

News24 has requested an interview with the two nurses, who had a deserved day off on Thursday.

Their work day lasts 12 hours.

"Normally we'll work a Monday, Tuesday, then have Wednesday and Thursday off, and then work the weekend. But now there's no staff - there's just no staff - so now they ask us to work one of our off days as well," they said in their interview.

"We're all parents, we all have families we need to take care of. And you still go home with whatever's happening here. This place steals a lot away from you."

READ | Covid-19 survivor documents her experience: ‘I want to give you guys a bit of hope and laughter’

Their frank account of working in a ward, which used to have six beds but now has 18, was shared more than 3 000 times by Thursday afternoon.

"We've only had one patient that's actually left. The turnover is so bad. We've been admitting constantly, it just goes on and on and on," the nurses said.

"The thing that I can't handle the most is the families not being involved with the patients, especially if they are at their end. How do you communicate that?

"With the normal respiratory patients that we used to have, you have a rapport with them because you meet their family, especially if they are long-stay. So now that part is totally taken away because you don't have any connection with the family. It's only a phone and then you don't know who you're talking to on the other side.

Family members now video call, they said.

"If the patient's doing well then it's okay. Then at least they can see progress. If they're dying, how do you video call the family? The family wants to see their relative. You can tell them the patient is ventilated, the patient is sedated but to physically get a picture and see all the tubes - they don't even recognise the person that's lying there. This is the worst part for me."

ALSO READ | Stark differences between public and private sector testing

The workload means they are unable to connect with their patients, Collins and Parenzee said.

"It's like a machine - you work from bed to bed to bed, then you go back to the beginning. So the norm that we knew as nurses and the contact we had with patients is no longer there because you won't get through the day's work.

"It's crazy. None of the patients can communicate, because they're all paralysed, they're all sedated. We paralyse and sedate the patients with medication because we need to protect their lungs."

The Western Cape has the highest number of positive Covid-19 cases in the country.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Wednesday that the province accounted for 55 162 of the 111 796 cases nationally. This translates to 49.3%.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

Related Links
Groote Schuur paediatric services moves to Red Cross
Coronavirus: Cape Town's Groote Schuur Hospital on the brink
12 staff members test positive for coronavirus at NHLS lab in Cape Town
Read more on:
cape towncoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
19% - 2349 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
50% - 6291 votes
I'm no longer concerned
31% - 3831 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun 2020

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.26
(+0.74)
ZAR/GBP
21.42
(+0.89)
ZAR/EUR
19.38
(+1.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(+0.65)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.05)
Gold
1757.30
(-0.15)
Silver
17.63
(+1.01)
Platinum
793.00
(-0.89)
Brent Crude
40.50
(-5.15)
Palladium
1844.00
(-0.64)
All Share
53897.84
(-1.01)
Top 40
49679.98
(-1.02)
Financial 15
10170.27
(+0.46)
Industrial 25
74655.04
(-1.92)
Resource 10
50456.14
(-0.43)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20176.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo