'This year I want 90%': Free State education MEC confident of topping matric results again

Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe is aiming for a 90% matric pass rate.

The province attained an 85.7% pass rate last year, the best in the country.

This was the third consecutive year the province emerged as the top-performing province.

"We are destined to succeed. Nothing will stop us."

That's the view of Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe, who is confident they will emerge as the top performing province for matric results in 2022 – for a fourth consecutive year.

"We have a good strategy that we have been improving annually. Our strategy looks simple at face value, but is difficult to implement. It needs dedicated leadership, teachers, administrators and pupils.

"I aim to achieve a 90% pass rate. I want to raise the bar higher and higher. It is achievable. We are ready to reach it.”

Makgoe said part of his strategy was focused on rural and township-based schools.

He believes the secret to improving results is in the hands of pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"Every child has the potential to achieve anything. Our pupils from disadvantaged beginnings need motivation and support to be equal to their peers in former Model C and private schools."

Preparations for this year's final examinations already began in 2020, Makgoe said.

"In 2020, we focused mainly on the Grade 10 pupils. We gave them the necessary support. We were lucky that the class of 2022 had a full year of daily learning in 2021. This year we started on a high note and utilised all the resources at our disposal.

"We focused more on difficult questions. We gave them video and audio material. Our June results showed that our strategy was working and our September results were much better than the previous year."

Makgoe applauded Harmony Mine and President Cyril Ramaphosa for their academic assistance, by organising weekend learning programmes.

Tough questions

"We developed our study materials based on pupils' performances. We didn't stop assessing pupils. We had the March, June, and September examinations. We want our children to get used to high-order questions.

"Our teachers have adopted pupils. Various schools have organised their camps. Some children don't fail because they don't understand, they fail due to circumstances beyond their control.

"A matric certificate means a lot to a poor child. All our schools are more than ready for the final hurdle. We have given them the support they need. Our progression and part-time pupils are also ready to deliver," he said.

The MEC advised matric pupils to begin with the easy questions in their exam and to then focus on the more challenging ones.

He added that the education department had identified that pupils needed help with the subject of Economics.

"Economics gave us problems. But we are doing well in Mathematics and Physical Sciences. We are number one in the country in Physical Science. Last year, we were number three nationally in Mathematics.

"We dropped a little because of Covid-19. Economics asks contextual questions requiring our children to know the current economic situation. We have beefed up our libraries where they discuss current issues."

The department had also adopted chartered accountants, economists and engineers to assist township and rural schools.

"Last year, we attained an 87.5% [pass rate]. This year I want 90%. I want to raise the bar higher," Makgoe vowed.