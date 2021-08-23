Thoko Didiza calls on workers in the agricultural sector to get vaccinated

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has called on workers in the agricultural sector to go out in their numbers to get vaccinated.

Didiza said the sector was important in terms of jobs.

AgriSA has thrown its support behind the vaccination drive, saying it would save lives.

The industry was considered essential work, which meant prioritising the safety of its workers was critical, said AgriSA executive director Christo van der Rheede.

"Farm workers are considered essential workers and the vaccination of those working in the sector must be prioritised. Ensuring farm workers receive their vaccinations can not only reduce losses in the industry, but can also ensure food security for the country," he added.

While there are many health protocols in place, farm workers and those working in the agro-processing sector are still at risk of contracting the virus, especially those sectors that rely on seasonal workers.

This can lead to a large number of people travelling from other parts of the country, which can increase the risk of transition.

Van der Rheede said:

Vaccinations trump all kinds of home-made remedies, traditional medicines and other medical treatments. These are all supportive medicines, but a vaccination is going to save your life.

While Didiza noted an improvement in the country's vaccination programme, she said it was important to increase the number of people to be vaccinated.

This would improve the chances of ensuring that economic activity and livelihoods in the country continued with minimal interruption, she added.

"I wish to call on all role players in the agricultural and agro-possessing sectors to ensure that they are vaccinated because that will go a long way in making sure of continued food production in the country," Didiza said in a statement.

These sectors were important in terms of jobs as they had consistently maintained more than 750 000 jobs over the medium term, she added.

"Based on its potential on economic growth and job creation, it has been identified as one of the key economic sectors to drive the economic recovery in the country and that is why all of us in the sector need to be fully vaccinated, so that we continue to play our important role."

The vaccine rollout programme was opened up to the 18 to 34 cohort on Friday.



Didiza said she hoped the "TikTok brigade" would flock to vaccination sites in numbers.

She added scientific evidence confirmed vaccinated people stood a better chance of surviving Covid-19 than unvaccinated people.

"Therefore, we must all dispel the unfounded and misleading conspiracy theories about the vaccines and choose life by vaccinating.

"I encourage all unvaccinated people, especially in our sector, to get vaccinated because vaccines protect us from getting seriously ill from Covid-19 and it save lives," Didiza said.