Thoko Didiza handed petition with over 139 000 signatures calling for ban on pit bulls

Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza, this week received a petition with more than 139 000 signatures calling for a ban on pit bulls as domestic pets.



The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation started the petition for an immediate ban after a 10-year-old was killed by his family's two pit bulls in Nelson Mandela Bay in 2022.

In a meeting on Monday, Didiza told the foundation the government was concerned over the loss of lives and injuries caused by pit bulls.

She said the government was currently working on a way to resolve this issue.

"Among the work that is currently underway is the comprehensive DNA analysis of pit bull and pit bull-type dogs to assist with the correct identification of problem animals unique to South Africa.

"This exercise will also investigate aggression behaviour and will assist in identifying the pit bull and pit bull-type dogs that may be developed through indiscriminate crossbreeding.

Didiza added:

The department is also working with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development to amend the Animal Matters Amendment Act of 1993 to ensure that citizens are protected from any harm and that owners of such animals are held accountable for whatever damages caused by power dogs and other animals.

She said key role players in the private sector, such as the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA) and Centre of Applied Pet Ethology (COAPE) International, were working with the department to create a joint task team.

The task team would identify short-, medium- and long-term practical approaches to promote the safety of people living with pit bull-type dogs to reduce and prevent injuries and loss of life.

Didiza added government departments and municipalities needed to work together to ensure reviews and implementation of by-laws to manage the keeping of companion animals such as dogs and to ensure the safety and welfare of both human beings and animals.

"The department [is committed] to work with all other relevant stakeholders to ensure that this issue is addressed to the satisfaction of all involved, especially to ensure that all citizens are safe from any harm caused by dogs and other domestic animals," she said.



