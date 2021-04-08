Thoriso Themane: Homeowner says youth in his yard bayed for blood over stolen cellphone

The Polokwane High Court continues to hear chilling evidence of the last moment of aspiring musician Thoriso Themane's life.

Themane was killed in February 2019 and the attack was captured on video.

A homeowner told the court this week how Themane entered his yard and was chased by youth baying for his blood over a stolen cellphone.

The Polokwane High Court in Limpopo this week continued to hear chilling evidence of the last hours in the life of aspiring musician Thoriso Themane who was brutally attacked by a group of minors more than a year ago.

The attack on 23 February 2019 was captured on video, which went viral on social media and led to protests in the city.

Themane, 23, succumbed to his injuries in hospital the following day.

Six minors and two adults, Chuene Maleka and Alfred Mothapo, are appearing before Judge Violet Semenya.

The trial is being held behind closed doors as there are minors involved.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provincial spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, homeowner John Stephen Marais testified on Wednesday that Themane ran into his yard with two groups of youngsters in hot pursuit.



The first group, which included a girl, pursued Themane into the yard but Marais denied the second group entrance.

He saw the young girl allegedly slapping the deceased.

Blood

"He realised that Themane was swollen and was oozing blood from the back of his head. The youngsters at the time were demanding that he be drowned in the swimming pool because he had stolen a cellphone from them," Malabi-Dzhangi told News24.

She said Marais told the court that Themane later lost consciousness and he took a towel and wrapped him with it.

The youngsters took him out of the yard and he then called the local community police forum (CPF).

An accused minor, who was 15 years old at the time of the crime, testified that he and four friends - including a girl - were drinking alcoholic mixers at the park and decided to leave at around 18:00.

Malabi-Dzhangi said: "He told the court that along the way, they met the deceased, who looked tipsy and had a mop handle with him. He asked for a R2 from the girl and hit her with a mop handle on the hand. The fight ensued."

Themane then fled. A motor vehicle approached and Themane wanted to jumped in, but the driver kicked him out. The other passenger of the vehicle opened the boot, took out a jackhammer and hit Thoriso on the head. Themane then fled again.

The trial continues.