Thoriso Themane judgment: 2 adults, 6 teenagers wait to hear their fate this week

Two adults and six teenagers accused of killing Thoriso Themane are expected to hear their fate on Wednesday.

Themane, 23, was brutally attacked - and later died in hospital.

The minors allegedly accused Thoriso of taking a cap that belonged to one of them.

Lawyers on Tuesday closed their arguments in the Polokwane High Court, in Limpopo, where the brutal murder of aspiring musician Thoriso Themane more than a year ago was again under the spotlight.



The arguments before Judge Violet Semenya centred on the level of involvement by the six minor accused and the two adults, Chuene Maleka and Alfred Mothapo.



Themane, 23, was brutally attacked in the Polokwane suburb of Fauna Park on 23 February 2019.

The attack was captured on video and went viral on social media.



The trial was held behind closed doors because some of the accused are minors.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, the State - led by senior prosecutor Mashudu Mudau - on Tuesday submitted that all six minor accused were directly linked to the murder charge.



The prosecutor based his argument on evidence that the six minors were involved from the initial stage of the attack on Themane.

READ | Testimony about Thoriso Themane's last hours alive leaves courtroom in tears

The prosecutor argued further that accused number 3, who is a minor, went as far as calling another group to come witness how "the Big Five commits murder".

However, two of the minor accused submitted, through their legal representative, a plea statement admitting that they slapped Themane and kicked him out of their car before leaving the crime scene.



The two adults denied any involvement in the attack. In their evidence, they said they tried to call the police to stop the attack - but the police did not arrive.



The court earlier heard chilling evidence of how Themane was attacked and subsequently succumbed to his injuries the following day.



Judgment is expected on Wednesday.