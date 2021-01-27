Thoriso Themane trial: Former accused, now State witness, took video clips, pictures of attack

A minor told the court he was part of a group who attacked Thoriso Themane.

He says he stopped to take a video of the attack.

A former accused, who turned State witness, previously told the court he started a fight with Themane.

Another former-accused-turned-State-witness in the murder trial of Thoriso Themane told the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo on Wednesday that he actively participated in the fatal attack.

He also said that he stopped to take video clips of the incident.

Six minors, who cannot be identified, and two adults, Alfred Mothapo and Chuene Maleka, are on trial before Judge Violet Semenya. They are accused of attacking Themane, 28, after accusing him of "stealing" a phone from one of the young boys in Polokwane in February 2019.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi told the media the witness was part of a group of minors, who attacked Themane.

"He told the court that he participated in the attack. He then stopped and started taking video clips and pictures of the incident at Fauna Park. He also implicated all the accused in the attack," Malabi-Dzhangi said.

She said the witness also told the court the attackers followed the deceased to the place where he apparently sought refuge.

The Polokwane High Court in Limpopo has heard evidence about Thoriso Themane's desperate final moments as he tried to escape his attackers.https://t.co/EBwXUIL5Eu — News24 (@News24) January 27, 2021

According to Malabi-Dzhangi, the witness stopped taking video clips and pictures when the ambulance arrived to take the badly injured Themane to hospital.

Themane succumbed to his injuries the following day.

She said there were about three to four video clips and several pictures of the incident.

The video clips and pictures were handed to the court as exhibits by the prosecutor, advocate Mashudu Mudau.

The post-mortem and DNA reports were also handed to the court as evidence.

Themane was brutally attacked on 23 February 2019 at a suburb in Polokwane.

The attack sparked protest in the city after the video clips went viral.

The trial continues on Thursday when more evidence is expected to be led about the video clips.

It is also expected that another former-accused-turned-State-witness, seen in one of the video clips which went viral after the death of Themane, boasting that he was "untouchable" because his father was a police officer, will take the stand as the trial proceeds.

