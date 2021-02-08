Those guilty of PPE corruption will be found and prosecuted, Ramaphosa vows

President Cyril Ramaphosa has labelled a report into corruption in the procurement of PPE as "disturbing".

Contracts worth R13 billion are subject to an SIU investigation.

Ramaphosa has assured South Africans that those guilty of corruption will be dealt with.

The "net is closing in on those involved in corrupt acts", President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africans following a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report on investigations into personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement corruption.

On Friday, SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi delivered a report on the SIU's finalised investigations into allegations of corruption in the procurement of PPE by state institutions.

Mothibi said according to data received from National Treasury, a total of R30.7 billion was spent by state institutions between April and November 2020, of which R13 billion was subject to SIU investigations. The investigation scrutinised more than 2 500 PPE contracts.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said:

As a country that has become far too used to hearing stories of corruption, little could have prepared us for seeing, in detail, the lengths to which some among our people have gone to steal at a time when our nation is facing the worst health emergency crisis.

The president described the report as "disturbing reading", saying that many "purposefully set out to steal millions in public money".



'Disgraceful chapter'

The report found that some entities with no experience in the manufacture and provision of medical supplies were established solely to obtain purchase orders. Different front companies were used to obtain multiple tenders and PPE was in some cases marked up by 400%, while some products did not meet specifications, he said.

Investigations into 164 PPE contracts to the value of over R3.5 billion have been finalised. About 1 541 contracts to the value of R6.8 billion were currently being investigated, while investigations into 851 were yet to commence.

According to Ramaphosa, civil litigation cases have been instituted to recover funds, while some cases have been referred for prosecution. Unlawful contracts have been cancelled and disciplinary action has started against implicated officials.

Ramaphosa said:

The outstanding work of the SIU and other law enforcement bodies has sent the clear message that those guilty of criminal acts will be found and will be prosecuted.

"Our nation's experience in the procurement of essential supplies and services during the national state of disaster is a disgraceful chapter that must be firmly closed."

