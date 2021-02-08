14m ago

add bookmark

Those guilty of PPE corruption will be found and prosecuted, Ramaphosa vows

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has labelled a report into corruption in the procurement of PPE as "disturbing".
  • Contracts worth R13 billion are subject to an SIU investigation.
  • Ramaphosa has assured South Africans that those guilty of corruption will be dealt with.

The "net is closing in on those involved in corrupt acts", President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africans following a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report on investigations into personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement corruption.

On Friday, SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi delivered a report on the SIU's finalised investigations into allegations of corruption in the procurement of PPE by state institutions.

Mothibi said according to data received from National Treasury, a total of R30.7 billion was spent by state institutions between April and November 2020, of which R13 billion was subject to SIU investigations. The investigation scrutinised more than 2 500 PPE contracts.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said:

As a country that has become far too used to hearing stories of corruption, little could have prepared us for seeing, in detail, the lengths to which some among our people have gone to steal at a time when our nation is facing the worst health emergency crisis.

The president described the report as "disturbing reading", saying that many "purposefully set out to steal millions in public money".

'Disgraceful chapter'

The report found that some entities with no experience in the manufacture and provision of medical supplies were established solely to obtain purchase orders. Different front companies were used to obtain multiple tenders and PPE was in some cases marked up by 400%, while some products did not meet specifications, he said.

Investigations into 164 PPE contracts to the value of over R3.5 billion have been finalised. About 1 541 contracts to the value of R6.8 billion were currently being investigated, while investigations into 851 were yet to commence.

According to Ramaphosa, civil litigation cases have been instituted to recover funds, while some cases have been referred for prosecution. Unlawful contracts have been cancelled and disciplinary action has started against implicated officials.

Ramaphosa said:

The outstanding work of the SIU and other law enforcement bodies has sent the clear message that those guilty of criminal acts will be found and will be prosecuted.

"Our nation's experience in the procurement of essential supplies and services during the national state of disaster is a disgraceful chapter that must be firmly closed."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
siucyril ramaphosasouth africagovernancefraudhealthcoronaviruscorruption
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
13% - 269 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 301 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 1572 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.91
(+0.05)
ZAR/GBP
20.44
(+0.23)
ZAR/EUR
17.94
(+0.17)
ZAR/AUD
11.42
(+0.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.25)
Gold
1810.43
(-0.37)
Silver
26.97
(-0.89)
Platinum
1145.50
(+1.19)
Brent Crude
59.54
(0.00)
Palladium
2327.01
(-0.15)
All Share
64853.40
(+0.88)
Top 40
59468.31
(+1.00)
Financial 15
12347.72
(-1.92)
Industrial 25
87332.44
(+0.62)
Resource 10
62412.90
(+2.77)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo