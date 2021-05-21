Thoshan Panday case: R47 million FIFA World Cup case postponed

The Durban High Court has postponed the R47 million 2010 corruption and fraud case against controversial businessman Thoshan Panday.

The case was postponed for the defense team to bring an application for further particulars.

Panday's several family members were formally charged at the Durban Regional Court on 7 May.

Panday, his mother Arevenda Panday, his wife Privisha Panday, his sister Kajal Ishwarkumar, his brother-in-law Seveesh Maharaj Ishwarkumar, and Panday's personal assistant Tasleem Rahiman are accused of aiding and working with common purpose by registering companies in 2009 which benefitted and worked as fronts for Panday to score the lucrative contracts from SAPS.

Meanwhile, former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner General Mmamonnye Ngobeni, Colonel Navin Madhoe and former police captain Aswin Narainpershad face accusations of colluding with Panday to receive contracts from the KZN Police.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the case was postponed to 20 August for the defense to bring an application for further particulars.

"The group faces charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering," she added.

The group was formally charged at the Durban Regional Court on 7 May.

