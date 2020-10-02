54m ago

Thoshan Panday granted R100k bail in multimillion-rand SAPS tender case

Kaveel Singh
Thoshan Panday and his co-accused Navin Madhoe appear in the Durban Magistrate's court. (Screengrab, Kaveel Singh)
  • The Investigating Directorate said it had arrested a number of people for alleged corruption linked to a 2010 police tender.
  • Among the accused is Thoshan Panday, a close associate of former president Jacob Zuma.
  • It is alleged Panday inflated prices and bribed police officers, showering them with "benefits".

Thoshan Panday, a close associate of former president Jacob Zuma, has been granted bail of R100 000 in a case where he stands accused of being involved in a corrupt multimillion-rand police tender. 

His co-accused, Colonel Navin Madhoe, was granted bail of R10 000 in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

They made a brief court appearance after being arrested earlier on Friday.

Their case was adjourned to 11 November.

State advocate Talita Louw did not oppose bail for the two, and indicated the matter will be transferred to the high court.

Panday, dressed in a red jacket and jeans, appeared taken back by the heavy media presence, commenting, "Circus huh?", as he took to the dock. 

ROLLING COVERAGE | Former KZN police chief arrested as law enforcement cracks down on corruption

Appearing before Magistrate Vanitha Armu, Panday seemed relaxed, while Madhoe was nonchalant.

Another two suspects, who authorities and the state are not yet naming, are thought to still have to appear. 

News24 has learnt that one suspect is on vacation and another could not immediately be located.

Louw said they were confident about the prosecution. 

Evidence

"The state's case is based on documentary evidence, meaning it is invoices and documents. It is the state's submission that based on that objective documentary evidence, we are confident we will be able to sustain the charges."

Ravindra Manicklal, representing Madhoe, said after the appearance that his client would be pleading not guilty to any and all charges. 

"These are old charges that have been in the public domain for 10 years. I am sure he wants to get it over and done with, instead of it hanging over his head unnecessarily. We are hoping this matter can get to finality quickly, so he can get exonerated and put this behind him."

News24 previously reported that Panday was accused of fraud and corruption related to a 2010 FIFA World Cup tender.

Panday last week approached the courts to set aside a decision by former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams to prosecute him and his co-accused.

It's alleged that Panday and his co-accused defrauded SAPS, relating to the temporary supply of accommodation for police officers during the FIFA World Cup.

The tender was reportedly worth R60 million.

Abrahams had, in 2016, overturned a decision by KwaZulu-Natal Director of Public Prosecutions boss Moipone Noko not to prosecute the Durban businessman and his co-accused for the fraud and corruption case.

Noko further declined to prosecute two other matters against Panday, which emanated from the original matter.

This included a case of interference against former KZN police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni, who allegedly instructed KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head, Major-General Johan Booysen, to abandon the investigation against Panday.

Initially, the Investigating Directorate (ID) said three people had been arrested on Friday, but only two people - Panday and Madhoe - appeared in the dock in the afternoon.

It's unclear why it was initially reported that three people had been arrested. News24 has asked the ID for comment. It will be added once received.

