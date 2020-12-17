1h ago

Thoshan Panday's corruption, racketeering case transferred to High Court

Jeanette Chabalala
Thoshan Panday and his co-accused Navin Madhoe appear in the Durban Magistrate's court.
Kaveel Singh, News24
  • Businessman Thoshan Panday and his co-accused appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court.
  • They are accused of fraud, corruption and racketeering charges in connection with a 2010 FIFA World Cup tender. 
  • The matter was transferred to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court.

The corruption case of controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday and his co-accused has been transferred to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court for a pre-trial conference.

Panday and his co-accused, General Mmamonnye Ngobeni and Colonel Navin Madhoe, appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday on fraud, corruption and racketeering charges that relate to a 2010 FIFA world cup tender. 

They are expected to return to court on 8 February 2021 for the pre-trial proceedings, Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said.

"The fourth accused, former police captain, Aswin Narainpershad, failed to appear because he was observing Covid-19 protocols. A warrant for his arrest was issued but stayed, pending the next appearance in February," Twala said. 

"The State advocate, Dorien Paver, submitted a racketeering certificate signed by the National Director of Public Prosecutions, along with the racketeering indictment, as directed by the court on 11 November 2020."

The officers are accused of colluding with Panday to receive contracts from the KZN police in 2010. 

Twala said Ngobeni faced corruption charges relating to payments made towards her husband's birthday party, an alleged failure to disclose benefits received from Panday, as well as defeating the ends of justice.

"Panday is alleged to have connived with Madhoe to offer General Booysen a R2 million bribe to subvert the investigation against Panday and Madhoe. He also accused of scheming with the other accused to defraud the police."

