Thousands more boots on the ground to bolster crime prevention this festive season

The South African Police Service has welcomed the deployment of nearly 10 000 newly trained police officers this festive season.

About 495 have been placed at various stations.

Four thousand of the officers will be deployed to the Public Order Police Unit.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said on Sunday that 495 of the 10 000 trainees had already been placed at various police stations after they completed their training in September this year.

Mathe said 4 000 of the officers would be deployed to the Public Order Police (POP) Unit to boost crowd control measures, including violent protests and other opportunistic crimes

She added:

Some will be deployed to the Visible Policing Division to heighten and enhance police visibility through integrated crime prevention operations.

She said the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Investigations (FCS) unit and 30 crime-weight police stations would also receive their share of added human resources.

The constables completed a nine-month Basic Police Learning Development Programme.

They will be welcomed at a parade hosted by the South African Police Service Academies.

According to Mathe, the parade will take place over three days, from 13 to 15 December, at various academies, including those in Tshwane, Paarl, Ulundi, Oudtshoorn, Graaff-Reinet and Bhisho.

The seventh parade will take place at the South African National Defence Force's (SANDF) 3 South Africa Infantry (SAI) Battalion in Kimberley, she said.



National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, welcomed the deployment of more officers.

"The injection of new blood within our ranks will go a long way in assisting the SAPS to heighten and enhance police visibility"



"We are continuously building capacity by adding more boots on the ground. We currently have 556 trainees who commenced their training in October this year; they will graduate in June 2023," Masemola added.



