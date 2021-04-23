Three accused of attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer William Booth plead guilty

Three people accused of the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth pleaded guilty to the charges in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday and they were swiftly sentenced.

Kauthar Brown, Ebrahim Deare and Riyaad Gasant pleaded guilty and charges were withdrawn against a fourth accused, Kim Smith.

READ | Five charged with attempted murder of top lawyer William Booth

In terms of a plea and sentencing agreement, Brown will serve three years of house arrest, Deare will serve 10 years in prison, and Gasant will serve five years in prison.

The remaining accused, Zane Kilian, will stand trial alone.

The case relates to a shooting at Booth's house in April 2020.

The accused faced charges relating to gang activity, as well as charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, the illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition.

Springs debt collector, Kilian, was joined to the case after his arrest in connection with the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear, who was shot dead on 18 September 2020.

EXPLAINED | See how Zane Kilian tracked Charl Kinnear and 600 others

He was joined for allegedly pinging the cellphones of Booth and his wife to track Booth's location.

Kilian was not present in court on Friday.