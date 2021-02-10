43m ago

Three alleged robbers 'armed to the teeth', carrying muthi killed in gun battle with Durban cops

Kaveel Singh
Four firearms were seized from the crime scene. Police found a number of items of traditional medicine in the vehicle as well as a two-way radio and other implements used by the gang to commit robberies. (Supplied: SAPS)
Four firearms were seized from the crime scene. Police found a number of items of traditional medicine in the vehicle as well as a two-way radio and other implements used by the gang to commit robberies. (Supplied: SAPS)
  • Three heavily armed robbers have been shot and killed by Durban police.
  • The men were "armed to the teeth", said police.
  • They were also found with traditional muthi which "made them believe they were invincible".

Three heavily armed suspects, who police believe were part of a gang of robbers, have been killed following a shootout in the Pinetown, Durban area on Tuesday.

Police confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

"These thugs were armed to the teeth and the fact that they had traditional muthi with them made them believe that they were invincible," said acting provincial commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Thulani Gonya.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said police officers from the provincial K9 Unit were following up on intelligence about a white Ford Ranger suspected to be the vehicle used in a spate of armed robberies in the greater Durban area.

"At 19:00, they spotted the vehicle in Pinetown and attempted to pull it over. The suspects tried to flee whilst shooting at the police officers. Police gave chase and the suspects eventually lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a garage on Josiah Gumede Road.

"Six suspects got out of the vehicle and engaged in a gun battle with the police officers and officials from a security company who also responded. One police officer was injured when he was struck on his arm and chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he remains in a stable condition."

Naicker said that during the shootout, three suspects "were fatally wounded whilst a fourth was injured and taken to hospital".

"Two suspects managed to flee the scene and a manhunt for them is still continuing. Four firearms were seized from the crime scene. Police found a number of items of traditional medicine in the vehicle as well as a two-way radio and other implements used by the gang to commit robberies."

pientownshoot
Four firearms were seized from the crime scene. Police found a number of items of traditional medicine in the vehicle as well as a two-way radio and other implements used by the gang to commit robberies. (Supplied: SAPS)

During the shootout, Tyron Powell the director of Marshall Security, was also shot. According to Marshall Security officials, Powell was rushed to Crompton Hospital where he was stabilised and has since been transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

"The suspect armed with the rifle was shot on scene. Three suspects fled in their vehicle. Members from our Special Operations Team and SAPS tracked the suspects who then opened fire upon them, and they returned fire, killing three additional suspects.

"Three handguns and an AR15 assault rifle were recovered at the scene. There are potentially further suspects outstanding," the security officials said in a statement.  

Powell is currently in hospital recovering from surgery as a result of the gunshot wound. He is in stable condition. 

Naicker said police in Pinetown are investigating cases of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and had also opened an inquest docket.

"Detectives are convinced that this gang will be linked to a number of recent robberies in the greater Durban area."

Gonya wished the injured police officer a speedy recovery.

