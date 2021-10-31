Three alleged robbers killed in shootouts with Gauteng police

Police in Gauteng shot dead three robbers in two separate incidents in Benoni and Ennerdale.

One group of robbers was about to rob a business in Benoni when police foiled their plans. Two were shot and five arrested.

One suspect was shot and two others were arrested after they tried to rob an Ackermans store in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg.

In Benoni, police acted on a tip-off about gang members planning to rob a business. Police task teams and private security guards were mobilised to thwart the gang's plan.

The team intercepted two cars in Brentwood Park, Benoni – a white Mercedes-Benz with four occupants and a silver-grey Polo Vivo with three occupants.

"Upon seeing the police, the suspects started shooting at the police and a shootout ensued. Two of the suspects were fatally wounded while five suspects were cornered and arrested. Police recovered four firearms belonging to the suspects," said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

In a separate incident in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, one suspect was shot dead and three others were wounded. The group had tried to rob an Ackermans store, according to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

Security personnel noticed the alleged robbers and closed the store. The suspects then started shooting randomly at people in the store before fleeing on foot.

"It is alleged that police members who were patrolling nearby noticed a group of people running away and went to investigate. Police chased after the suspects with a vehicle and tried to block the suspects. The suspects shot at police, and went in different directions. One suspect was caught by community members of Ennerdale and the other was knocked down by a driver after he tried to hijack his vehicle. It is alleged that the third suspect was involved in a shootout with officers and was shot on the chest. He was declared dead on the scene," said IPID spokesperson Grace Langa.

The arrested suspects will appear in court soon.