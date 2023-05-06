Three arrested after Gauteng police seize illicit cigarettes, prohibited medication worth millions

Police raided a property in Fordsburg, Gauteng, on Friday.

Illicit cigarettes and medicine worth millions were found in a self-made ceiling.

Three suspect have been arrested.

Gauteng police on Friday raided a property in Fordsburg where three suspects were arrested after illicit cigarettes and prohibited medication worth millions were found in their possession.

The suspects were arrested by members of the Gauteng Organised Crime Investigations (OCI) unit in Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said police received a tip-off about the illicit cigarettes and drugs.

"The information was operationalised by members from [the] OCI unit who strategically positioned themselves and raided the address. Upon entering the premises, police found medicine protected by the Medicines and Related Substances Act and a large quantity of illicit cigarettes hidden in the self-made ceiling shelf," Masondo added.

The suspects, aged 23, 28 and 31, were arrested for contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, Contravention of Customs and Excise Act (Possession of illicit cigarettes).

A white Isuzu bakkie was confiscated as it was used in the commission of a crime.

The suspects are expected to appear at Johannesburg Magistrate Court in due course.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, thanked the community members who continue to report criminal activities to the police.

"I salute the community members who witness a crime and immediately report it to the police. I would also like to applaud my members from the Organised Crime Investigation unit who acted diligently to apprehend the suspects", said Mawela.



