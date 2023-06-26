Three arrested as protesters attack police, media vehicles, loot beer truck in Soweto

Three people were arrested during violent clashes between police and Diepkloof Hostel residents.

The crowd damaged three media cars and two police vans.

Protests saw trucks looted and torched by residents demanding electricity and houses.

Three people have been arrested for public violence following clashes between police and residents of Diepkloof Hostel in Soweto.

Residents staged a third protest this month, demanding electricity, housing, and ablution facilities.

They then attacked and looted a truck carrying beer and pelted vehicles driving on Chris Hani Road with stones.

Police dispersed the group using teargas, rubber bullets and stun grenades.

The crowd, some of whom appeared visibly intoxicated, threw empty bottles of beer at the police. The bottles were believed to be from the looted beer truck.

The protesters damaged five cars - two police vehicles as well as cars belonging to News24, the Sowetan and SABC.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said police and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Public Order Policing responded to a protest in Diepkloof when protesters blockaded the N1 and Chris Hani Road early on Monday morning.

"The protesters started throwing stones at the police, and police had to use rubber bullets to disperse them. They stopped a truck carrying liquor and took the alcohol.

"They also damaged three cars from media houses and two police vehicles. The situation is calm, and traffic is flowing safely. Police are still in the area monitoring the situation," added Masondo.

Cars belonging to news reporters were damaged by Diepkloof Hostel residents. They stoned cars passing along the Chris Hani Road and earlier looted a beer truck @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/0QNFcz0sfF — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) June 26, 2023

Community leader Sanele Msibi said the protesters were angry and uncontrollable, adding they were protesting for the third time this month.

"The government doesn't respond to our problems. They haven't bothered to visit us and witness our challenges at this hostel.

"Our demands are clear and well known. We demand electricity, houses, water, and sanitation. We don't deserve to use the bucket system.

"Our buildings are old and falling [apart]. We have been engaging with the local, provincial, and national governments.

"They don't care about us. They only care about our votes. The strike will continue until they attend to our grievances," Msibi said.



