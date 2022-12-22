1h ago

Three arrested for allegedly robbing couple in online scam

accreditation
Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala
Three people were arrested on Monday after they allegedly robbed a couple of cash, cellphones and bank cards in Winterveld, Gauteng.
André Damons
  • Gauteng police have warned the public about online scams, which they say are prevalent in Hammanskraal and Winterveld.
  • Three people were arrested this week after they allegedly robbed a couple.
  • The couple had responded to an advert on social media about the sale of CDs.

In a statement, police said the couple had responded to an advertisement on social media about the sale of CDs.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, an arrangement was made for the couple to meet the person selling the CDs in Winterveld.

"Upon arrival at the place, the couple met a man who took them to another location, where they were then robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash, cellphones and bank cards," Muridili said.

She said the case was transferred from the Loate police station in Winterveld to the provincial Organised Crime Unit.

The suspects were arrested after a sting operation.

Muridili said in November, police arrested two people for robbing an unsuspecting buyer who had responded to an online advertisement for a vehicle.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the officers for arresting the perpetrators.

He said:

The more arrests we make, the harder we hit this grouping that commits these robberies. Online buyers must be cautious when communicating with people who place advertisements on social media, verify their credentials and insist on meeting the sellers in areas where they will not try to rob you.

Police have warned the public about online scams, which they say are prevalent in Gauteng, specifically in Winterveld and Hammanskraal.

"We are urging anyone who might have fallen victim to these scammers to come forward and report it to the police."

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Anyone with information that can assist officers in their investigations has been asked to contact Colonel Freddie Mogotsi at 082 416 0659 or Sergeant Mary Makola at 082 930 1024.


Read more on:
