Three arrested for gruesome murders of Eastern Cape shop owner and her assistant

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of an Eastern Cape store owner and her assistant.

Zoleka Gantana and Kholosa Mpunga's dismembered bodies, burnt beyond recognition, were discovered on Friday.

The arrests were preceded by the discovery of Gantana's stripped bakkie, stuck in the mud in Gcinisa village.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of an Eastern Cape shop owner and her assistant.



General store owner, Zoleka Gantana, 57, and her employee, Kholosa Mpunga, 27, were abducted during a robbery at the business in Ncerha last Saturday evening.

Gantana's daughter Nobuntu told News24 that their dismembered bodies, which were burnt beyond recognition, had since been discovered.

They were found on Friday morning. The three suspects, aged between 44 and 50, were apprehended in Peddie on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana, their arrests were preceded by the recovery of Gantana's stolen vehicle, found stuck in the mud, stripped and deserted in Gcinisa village, where the bodies were also later discovered.

Detectives followed up on leads which led them to the farm where the three were arrested.

Groceries stolen from Gantana's shop were also found in a home of one of the suspects.

READ | Eastern Cape shop owner and assistant found dead, burnt beyond recognition

"During the investigation, the detectives discovered that both women were murdered with a firearm," Kinana said.

It is alleged that their bodies were chopped up, burnt and subsequently dumped in a dam near the farm, also in Gcinisa village.

The retrieved remains will be sent for forensic testing to confirm that they were indeed those of the two missing women.

The three arrested people are expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of murder, kidnapping, possession of stolen property, and business robbery.



