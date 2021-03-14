Three arrested on drug charges in Western Cape towns

Mandrax, tik, dagga and cash were confiscated during arrests by Western Cape police on Friday.

The drugs were found in three different towns in the province.

Three people, aged 28, 32 and 41, were arrested.

On Saturday, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a 32-year-old man was arrested in Mbekweni on Friday after he was found in possession of 707 mandrax tablets, more than 200g of crystal meth and an undisclosed amount of cash.

In Bredasdorp, a man acting suspiciously tried to flee when approached by police, she said.

"Bredasdorp SAPS observed a man walking on the field who acted in a suspicious manner. When the police approached him, he threw a bag away and started running. Police gave chase and he was caught. Inside the bag police found 80g of crystal meth and 2 051 mandrax tablets," Rwexana said.



The 28-year-old was arrested.

SAPS SAPS

More drugs were found at a house in Napier during a police search operation. Police arrested a 41-year-old man after mandrax tablets, crystal meth and dagga were found on the premises.

All three suspects will appear in court soon.