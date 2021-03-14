39m ago

Three arrested, luxury SUV stolen during house robbery recovered

Getrude Makhafola
The apprehended suspects and the rented Toyota Yaris. (EMPD)
  • stolen SUV and a Toyota Yaris were recovered after a high-speed chase by police and private security guards in Ekurhuleni.
  • The SUV was stolen during a house robbery in Bedfordview.
  • Police discovered that the Toyota, used as an escort vehicle by the robbers, was fitted with false number plates.

A team of police and private security officers arrested three people who allegedly stole a luxury SUV during a house robbery in Bedfordview, Gauteng.

On Saturday, officers noticed a white Toyota Yaris escorting the stolen Porsche Cayenne in Alberton and pounced on the occupants.

"An attempt to stop the two vehicles was made using flashing blue lights and blaring sirens. The Porsche, driven by a 43-year-old suspect, turned on St. Austell Street, stopped in the parking area by the Apple Tree shopping mall. As the driver made an attempt to run on foot, with a 9mm firearm and live rounds in his hand, he was cornered by the police and handcuffed," Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said.

Crime
A Porsche Cayenne found by police after a high-speed chase. The SUV was stolen during a house robbery in Bedfordview.

Police chased after the Toyota, which had two occupants. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a Hyundai SUV and a delivery vehicle before it overturned and rolled, Mokheseng added.

On inspection at the scene, police discovered that the Toyota was fitted with false number plates. The two occupants, aged 42 and 33, were arrested.

"The two from the Toyota were found with a 9mm firearm and live rounds. They had sustained slight injuries and were treated by paramedics on site. The Toyota, which was fitted with false number plates, was found to be rented at a well-known car rental company," Mokheseng said.

The three were expected to appear in the Palmridge Magistrate's Court soon on charges of robbery and vehicle theft.

