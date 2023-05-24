Three bodies found in Brakpan - two riddled with gunshot wounds and a third badly burnt

Three bodies were found in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni - two riddled with gunshot wounds in an abandoned building on a Withoek plot and a third on a nearby a field.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said two men approached officers in 12th Road, KwaThema, at around 14:00 and alerted them to the bodies in the building.

The third body, she said, was found on an open field nearby.

"The third man's body was badly burnt," she said.

A murder case opened at the Tsakane police station.

"Although no arrests have been made, thorough investigations are being conducted by the law enforcers," Thepa added.