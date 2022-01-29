1h ago

Three bust in possession of 27 000kg of poultry meat, offering R800 000 bribe to Gauteng cop

Lisalee Solomons
Police found 27 000kg of poultry meat in a storage facility.
Police found 27 000kg of poultry meat in a storage facility.
  • Two men and a woman have been arrested for fraud and corruption in Gauteng.
  • To avoid an arrest, one man tried to bribe a police officer with R800 000.
  • Police found 27 000kg of poultry meat. 

The K9 unit and narcotics officers arrested two men and a woman in City Deep, Gauteng, for fraud and corruption on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the officers had followed up on intelligence information about people who were diverting goods to avoid paying customs duties and value added tax.

"The information led the police to a storage facility where a consignment of poultry meat weighing 27 000kg was found loaded in a truck," Sello said.

Two men were arrested for contravention of the Customs and Excise Act, fraud and corruption.

Sello added that one of the men had attempted to evade arrest by offering one officer a bribe of R800 000.

READ | Hawks arrest 11 people for illegal mining in Limpopo

"The woman who then brought the cash was also arrested for corruption," she said.

The police were then led to another company also suspected of defrauding the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

"Upon searching the said premises, four containers containing imported poultry meat were recovered and the owner could not produce legal papers," Sello said.  

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela applauded the officers for their commitment to fighting corruption and exposing those who attempt to bribe the police.

"The positive attitude, honesty and integrity displayed by members through upholding and enforcing the law as mandated by the Constitution of the country is commendable," said Mawela. 

