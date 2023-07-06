1h ago

Share

Three children among 16 people killed in Boksburg gas leak

accreditation
Nicole McCain and Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A gas leak at a Boksburg informal settlement has left 16 people dead.
  • Another 16 have been admitted to the hospital.
  • Among the dead are three children.

Sixteen people have died in Boksburg after a gas leak at the Angelo informal settlement on Wednesday night.

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services spokesperson William Ntladi said three children, five women and eight men were among the dead.

Another 16 people have been admitted to hospital, with four of them in critical condition and 11 in serious condition.

"Others were resuscitated after the intervention of paramedics on site. They were transported to Tambo Memorial Hospital," Ntladi said.

He said allegations were that illegal mining activity was taking place from one of the informal dwellings in the camp.

"SA Police Service and forensic investigators are on scene conducting preliminary scene investigations. It is alleged that nitrate oxide leaked from a cylinder and poisoned the community of Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg," he said.

"As per information on site, illegal mining activities were ongoing using nitrate oxide to extract what is said to be gold from the soil within the informal settlement."

The incident comes six months after the Christmas Eve gas tanker explosion which left 41 dead and scores injured in Boksburg.

The fuel tanker exploded after it became wedged beneath a bridge only metres away from the Tambo Memorial Hospital.

A security guard who spoke on condition of anonymity alleged that thieves had stolen gas cylinders containing nitrate oxide.

"As they were cutting open one cylinder, that's when things went bad.

READ | Multiple deaths in Boksburg tanker explosion, 50 injured and serious infrastructure damage

"[The deceased] inhaled nitrate oxide and possibly died from that. Some inhaled it in their sleep," he said.

The Department of Health has deployed a truck to collect the bodies.

"Among the deceased is an entire family and children," the guard added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgaccidents
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 1984 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 6131 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
1% - 122 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

04 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.80
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.91
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.40
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.52
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Platinum
915.16
+0.2%
Palladium
1,248.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,919.58
+0.2%
Silver
23.15
+0.2%
Brent Crude
76.65
+0.5%
Top 40
70,587
0.0%
All Share
75,910
0.0%
Resource 10
62,451
0.0%
Industrial 25
105,125
0.0%
Financial 15
16,166
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

03 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo