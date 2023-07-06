Three children among 16 people killed in Boksburg gas leak

A gas leak at a Boksburg informal settlement has left 16 people dead.

Another 16 have been admitted to the hospital.

Among the dead are three children.

Sixteen people have died in Boksburg after a gas leak at the Angelo informal settlement on Wednesday night.

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services spokesperson William Ntladi said three children, five women and eight men were among the dead.

Another 16 people have been admitted to hospital, with four of them in critical condition and 11 in serious condition.

"Others were resuscitated after the intervention of paramedics on site. They were transported to Tambo Memorial Hospital," Ntladi said.

He said allegations were that illegal mining activity was taking place from one of the informal dwellings in the camp.



"SA Police Service and forensic investigators are on scene conducting preliminary scene investigations. It is alleged that nitrate oxide leaked from a cylinder and poisoned the community of Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg," he said.

"As per information on site, illegal mining activities were ongoing using nitrate oxide to extract what is said to be gold from the soil within the informal settlement."



The incident comes six months after the Christmas Eve gas tanker explosion which left 41 dead and scores injured in Boksburg.

The fuel tanker exploded after it became wedged beneath a bridge only metres away from the Tambo Memorial Hospital.



A security guard who spoke on condition of anonymity alleged that thieves had stolen gas cylinders containing nitrate oxide.

"As they were cutting open one cylinder, that's when things went bad.

"[The deceased] inhaled nitrate oxide and possibly died from that. Some inhaled it in their sleep," he said.

The Department of Health has deployed a truck to collect the bodies.

"Among the deceased is an entire family and children," the guard added.



