Three children among five dead following crash in Bloemfontein

Five people, including three children, died and four others were left injured following a collision between a vehicle and a minibus on Monument Road in Uitsig, Bloemfontein, on Saturday night.

According to ER24, when its paramedics arrived at the scene at approximately 19:00, they found a minibus on its side off the roadway and a vehicle in the middle of the road.

Upon further assessment, paramedics found five people who had sustained fatal injuries in the vehicle. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead at the scene.

Three others from the vehicle had sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious. The driver of the minibus was trapped in the vehicle and the fire brigade had to extricate him using the Jaws of Life. He was found to be in a serious condition.

ER24, as well as another medical service at the scene, treated the injured before transporting them to hospital for further medical care.

ER24 said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known, but local authorities were on scene for further investigations.



