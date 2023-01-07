Three children killed after driver runs over 9 pedestrians in Pretoria

Three young children were killed after a driver ran over nine pedestrians before crashing in Pretoria on Saturday.

The driver's BMW Sedan crashed into a tree near a traffic circle on 6th and Koch Street at Salvokop. He then allegedly abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene.

City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso said three girls around the age of five were declared dead by paramedics on the scene.

Emergency Services arrived on the scene to find multiple patients scattered around the scene with the Sedan under a partially collapsed tree.

"The driver of the Sedan could not be found at the scene of the accident," Mabaso added.

WATCH | Man, 31, arrested for driving over woman during street racing

Two women, one of which is nine months' pregnant, were transported to Steve Biko Hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

Supplied Supplied

"Four other patients were also transported to hospital with minor to moderate injuries. The scene was handed over to the SAPS for further handing and investigations," Mabaso said.