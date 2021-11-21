Three children killed after vehicle plunges 80 metres down Bainskloof Pass

A vehicle carrying a woman and three children plunged down the Bainskloof Pass in the Western Cape on Saturday evening.

The woman was injured and the children died.

According to the transport department, the woman forcefully went through a closed boom before leaving the roadway.

Three children died and a 60-year-old woman was injured when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged down Bainskloof Pass, between Wellington and Ceres in the Western Cape.

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson Johann Marais said the vehicle left the Bainskloof Pass road and tumbled more than 80 metres on Saturday evening.

The pass is currently closed to traffic due to roadworks but limited access is allowed to people living along the pass and who have been issued permits. Stop-and-go sections are in place.

According to provincial transport department spokesperson Jandré Bakker, the female driver refused to stop at three such points and "forcefully went through the closed boom-operated control point on the road".

"The quick action of the pointsmen on duty led to stopping all other traffic to avoid a head-on collision. When the vehicle did not arrive at the fourth point, a patrol vehicle was sent out, who discovered that the vehicle had left the roadway and had crashed down the side of the pass," said Bakker.

"Two children were ejected in the crash and died. The third child was still in the vehicle but also died."



Rescue teams arrived at the scene and worked over many hours to extricate the children's bodies from the kloof.



The teams worked from Saturday at around 19:00 until early Sunday.

"Our teams started bringing up the first injured person after 23:00. A 60-year-old female was brought up with a double rope and tackle system using three vehicles as anchors, by midnight. Thereafter the teams descended again to place three small children who had not survived the crash on a stretcher. The operation was concluded just before 03:00, and the bodies were handed to the SAPS forensics department," Marais said on Sunday.

The injured woman was transported to Paarl Hospital.