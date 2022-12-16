Three convicted of R2.6 million Eskom fraud, money laundering

Three people have been found guilty of fraud and money laundering.

They were found to have submitted false invoices to Eskom.

The fraud cost Eskom around R2.6 million.

The Mbombela Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga has found three people guilty of defrauding Eskom of around R2.6 million.

Michael Chimanzi, Nwabisa Ngxola and Cinderella Moropane were convicted on Wednesday.

They faced charges of fraud and money laundering for crimes that were committed between 2013 and 2019, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

"Fraudulent invoices were submitted and paid by Eskom for services that were never rendered," she said.

Moropane and Ngxola's bail has been revoked and they are in custody. They join Chimanzi, who has been in custody since his arrest after being denied bail, according to Sekgotodi.

The case was postponed to 23 January for sentencing.

The latest convictions came weeks after multinational engineering firm ASEA Brown Boveri (ABB) agreed to pay R2.5 billion in punitive reparations to South Africa for "serious crimes" committed at Eskom during the state capture era.

The National Prosecuting Authority said its Investigating Directorate finalised a settlement agreement with ABB, which was to be paid by the end of next month. The funds will be paid to the Criminal Asset Recovery Account.

The R2.5 billion is over and above the R1.6 billion that ABB previously paid to Eskom in 2020.



