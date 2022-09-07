1h ago

Three cops killed after truck skips stop sign, drags police vehicle about 500m

Three police officers died after their vehicle was hit by a truck in Vereeniging, Gauteng on Wednesday morning.
Three police officers died after their vehicle was hit by a truck in Vereeniging, Gauteng on Wednesday morning.
Three police officers died after their vehicle was hit by a truck in Vereeniging, Gauteng, on Wednesday morning.

National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the officers were conducting crime prevention patrols around 04:45 when a truck allegedly failed to stop at a four-way crossing.

"The truck drove into the SAPS vehicle and dragged the said vehicle for at least 500m until it came to a standstill," Mathe said.

The three officers were declared dead on the scene.

She said the truck driver has since been arrested. He faces charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola sent his condolences to the three police officers' families, friends and colleagues.

A week ago, a SAPS member died and another was left severely injured when an aircraft crashed at Rand Airport in Germiston.

The two were Warrant Officer Willem Erasmus, who died, and the pilot, Captain Casper Swanepoel, who is receiving medical treatment for severe injuries.

Four technicians, who provided helicopter maintenance, were also killed in the crash, News24 reported.


