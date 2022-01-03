44m ago

add bookmark

Three dead, 70 injured in Polokwane bus accident

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Three people have been killed when a bus they were travelling in rolled. over
Three people have been killed when a bus they were travelling in rolled. over
  • Three people have been killed and 70 others injured after the bus they were travelling in rolled outside Polokwane.
  • The accident occurred shortly after 06:30 on Monday morning. 
  • The injured victims sustained minor to serious injuries. 

Three people have been killed and 70 others injured after a bus they were travelling in rolled on the N1 highway in the Matoks area, approximately 40km outside Polokwane in Limpopo on Monday.

According to the Department of Transport and Community Safety, it is alleged that the driver of the Scania bus was speeding and lost control of the vehicle, hit an electric pole, and overturned.

"Reckless and negligent driving is cited as a possible cause of the accident," said the department.

Paramedics, including ER24 and provincial EMS, responded to the scene about 06:30 and found the bus upright on the side of the road.

READ | Luxury coach bus with damaged tyres, no front brakes impounded in Eastern Cape

"Numerous passengers were seen walking around at the scene while others were seated inside the bus," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

He added that medics set up a triage area and began to tend to the patients.

"On assessment, medics found that two women and a man had sustained fatal injuries in the rollover. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead. At least 70 other patients were assessed and found to have sustained minor to serious injuries," Meiring said.

The patients were treated and transported to nearby hospitals and officials are now investigating the cause of the accident.

READ | Twenty six people injured in Durban bus crash

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has sent messages of condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in the crash.

"We are cautioning public transport operators to obey the speed limits since they are vested with the responsibility to transport thousands of commuters on a daily basis," said Lerule-Ramakhanya.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapela has been approached for comment, but did not respond by time of publication. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopoaccidents
Lottery
Sweet start to the year for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.83
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
21.37
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.98
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.9%
Gold
1,821.55
-0.4%
Silver
23.17
-0.6%
Palladium
1,906.50
+0.5%
Platinum
974.00
+0.5%
Brent Crude
77.78
-2.3%
Top 40
67,430
+0.6%
All Share
74,135
+0.6%
Resource 10
70,997
+0.0%
Industrial 25
96,074
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,029
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec 2021

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec 2021

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo