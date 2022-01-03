Three dead, 70 injured in Polokwane bus accident

- Three people have been killed and 70 others injured after the bus they were travelling in rolled outside Polokwane.
- The accident occurred shortly after 06:30 on Monday morning.
- The injured victims sustained minor to serious injuries.
Three people have been killed and 70 others injured after a bus they were travelling in rolled on the N1 highway in the Matoks area, approximately 40km outside Polokwane in Limpopo on Monday.
According to the Department of Transport and Community Safety, it is alleged that the driver of the Scania bus was speeding and lost control of the vehicle, hit an electric pole, and overturned.
"Reckless and negligent driving is cited as a possible cause of the accident," said the department.
Paramedics, including ER24 and provincial EMS, responded to the scene about 06:30 and found the bus upright on the side of the road.
"Numerous passengers were seen walking around at the scene while others were seated inside the bus," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.
He added that medics set up a triage area and began to tend to the patients.
"On assessment, medics found that two women and a man had sustained fatal injuries in the rollover. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead. At least 70 other patients were assessed and found to have sustained minor to serious injuries," Meiring said.
[MATOKS] - Bus rollover leaves three dead, at least seventy others injured.https://t.co/pU5wrZ5JNu#realhelprealfast pic.twitter.com/1lsdRNgivx— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) January 3, 2022
The patients were treated and transported to nearby hospitals and officials are now investigating the cause of the accident.
Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has sent messages of condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in the crash.
"We are cautioning public transport operators to obey the speed limits since they are vested with the responsibility to transport thousands of commuters on a daily basis," said Lerule-Ramakhanya.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapela has been approached for comment, but did not respond by time of publication.