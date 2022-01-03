Three dead, 70 injured in Polokwane bus accident

Three people have been killed and 70 others injured after the bus they were travelling in rolled outside Polokwane.

The accident occurred shortly after 06:30 on Monday morning.

The injured victims sustained minor to serious injuries.

Three people have been killed and 70 others injured after a bus they were travelling in rolled on the N1 highway in the Matoks area, approximately 40km outside Polokwane in Limpopo on Monday.

According to the Department of Transport and Community Safety, it is alleged that the driver of the Scania bus was speeding and lost control of the vehicle, hit an electric pole, and overturned. "Reckless and negligent driving is cited as a possible cause of the accident," said the department.

Paramedics, including ER24 and provincial EMS, responded to the scene about 06:30 and found the bus upright on the side of the road.

"Numerous passengers were seen walking around at the scene while others were seated inside the bus," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.