Three dead bodies with gunshot wounds found in Cape Town canal

The bodies of two women and a man have been found in a canal in Kuils River.

The discovery was made by passers-by at about 06:00.

Several spent cartridges were found near the scene, police say.

Passers-by made a gruesome discovery on Thursday morning when they came across three dead bodies in a canal in Kuils River.

Several spent cartridges were also found in the vicinity of the canal.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said crime scene experts were still scouring the scene in Sarepta, about 30km outside the Cape Town city centre.

She said officers were dispatched at about 06:00 after the bodies of two women and a man with gunshot wounds were spotted in the water by passers-by, she said.

"Several spent cartridges were discovered in vicinity. Police divers responded and retrieved the bodies from the water," she confirmed.

"Police have instituted a seven-hour Activation Plan for the mobilisation of resources in search of the suspect/s and determining the motive for the murders.

"At this point of the investigation, the identities of the deceased persons remain unknown."

Earlier this month, four bodies were found in a river in Driftsands, less than 10km away from Sarepta, during a search for four missing young men believed to have been victims of a mob justice attack on Saturday 4 September.

Two of the four, however, were found to be unrelated to the reported incident, in which the group was assaulted and thrown into the water.

News24 reported on Tuesday that an unidentified body was found on Monday, but that the search for three of the missing young men continued after the body of 15-year-old Asonele Wanga was discovered over the weekend.