1h ago

add bookmark

Three dead bodies with gunshot wounds found in Cape Town canal

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
The scene in Sarepta, Kuils River where three dead bodies were found in a canal on Thursday morning.
The scene in Sarepta, Kuils River where three dead bodies were found in a canal on Thursday morning.
Supplied
  • The bodies of two women and a man have been found in a canal in Kuils River.
  • The discovery was made by passers-by at about 06:00.
  • Several spent cartridges were found near the scene, police say.

Passers-by made a gruesome discovery on Thursday morning when they came across three dead bodies in a canal in Kuils River.

Several spent cartridges were also found in the vicinity of the canal.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said crime scene experts were still scouring the scene in Sarepta, about 30km outside the Cape Town city centre.

She said officers were dispatched at about 06:00 after the bodies of two women and a man with gunshot wounds were spotted in the water by passers-by, she said.

"Several spent cartridges were discovered in vicinity. Police divers responded and retrieved the bodies from the water," she confirmed.

"Police have instituted a seven-hour Activation Plan for the mobilisation of resources in search of the suspect/s and determining the motive for the murders.

"At this point of the investigation, the identities of the deceased persons remain unknown."

READ | Langa leaders call for fencing around water canal where infant was found dead

Earlier this month, four bodies were found in a river in Driftsands, less than 10km away from Sarepta, during a search for four missing young men believed to have been victims of a mob justice attack on Saturday 4 September.

Two of the four, however, were found to be unrelated to the reported incident, in which the group was assaulted and thrown into the water.

News24 reported on Tuesday that an unidentified body was found on Monday, but that the search for three of the missing young men continued after the body of 15-year-old Asonele Wanga was discovered over the weekend.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capekuilsrivercrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
12% - 435 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
16% - 618 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
29% - 1091 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
43% - 1604 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

6h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.47
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.00
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.04
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.59
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,780.17
-0.7%
Silver
23.52
-1.3%
Palladium
2,037.45
+1.1%
Platinum
942.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
75.46
+2.5%
Top 40
57,525
-1.2%
All Share
63,759
-1.0%
Resource 10
60,198
-1.7%
Industrial 25
79,911
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,085
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

15 Sep

PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert
Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces

15 Sep

Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces
This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings

15 Sep

This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo