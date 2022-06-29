1h ago

Three drug dealers burnt alive after group of residents allegedly torch house

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
Twelve people have applied for bail.
Michele D'ottavio, EyeEm, Getty Images
  • A 55-year-old man accused of kidnap and murder applied for bail. 
  • His 11 co-accused were granted R6 000 bail.
  • All 12 will appear in court on 28 July, pending the outcome of Kitso Jood's bail hearing.

A 55-year-old man arrested for the kidnap and murder of three alleged North West drug dealers is expected to apply for bail.

Kitso Jood and 11 of his co-accused are facing charges of kidnap, arson and murder.

The three alleged drug dealers were killed in Morokweng, North West.

The 12 individuals appeared in the Ganyesa Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Jood's matter was postponed to 30 June for a bail application, while the other 11 were granted R6 000 bail. 

The National Prosecuting Authority's regional spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said Bonakele Sabasaba, 32, Khayalethu Sabasaba, 22, and Zanaflex Sabasaba, 26, all from Carletonville in Gauteng, died in a house which had been set on fire.

He said that, on 24 May, residents went to a house, which the trio rented in Ga-Mokgopha Section, North West.

The group allegedly threw stones at the house, in order to force the trio out.

The three tried to escape, and also allegedly stabbed and injured some of the people in the group, said Mamothame. "The group chased and caught the men, who were accused of dealing drugs.

The men were then taken back to the house, which was eventually set alight. Sadly, the victims burnt and died in the house."

According to Mamothame, a Crime Intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of 11 of the perpetrators on 27 May.

He said the police managed to confiscate a vehicle allegedly used during the commission of the crime.

Mamothame said the State plans to have all 12 appear in court on 28 July, pending the outcome of Jood's bail hearing.   


north westmahikengcrime and courts
