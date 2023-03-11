1h ago

Share

Three Ekurhuleni cops arrested after allegedly demanding money for man's release

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
IPID arrested three specialist Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers for allegedly kidnapping and bribing a supermarket employee.
IPID arrested three specialist Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers for allegedly kidnapping and bribing a supermarket employee.
Getty Images
  • Three Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers have been arrested on charges of kidnapping, theft, extortion and defeating the ends of justice.
  • The officers allegedly demanded money for the release of an employee at a supermarket they had raided.
  • Boxes of cigarettes worth R25 000 were seized during the operation.

Three specialist Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers who allegedly kidnapped a supermarket employee and demanded a bribe for his release, have been charged with kidnapping, theft, extortion and defeating the ends of justice.

It is alleged that the officers released the man after he paid them and then lied in their statements.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) arrested the Boksburg truck hijackings specialised unit officers on Friday.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the three officers conducted a search operation at Smokes and Kings Supermarket in Rynfield, Benoni, in July last year and that boxes of cigarettes worth R25 000 were seized.

"While confiscating the cigarettes, they allegedly disconnected the surveillance camera inside the shop," Suping said. 

She added that the cigarettes were loaded onto an EMPD van and the supermarket employee was put in a separate official vehicle.

Suping added:

The officers then drove to Northmead with the supermarket employee under the pretext that he was [under arrest].

It is alleged that they then demanded money and a cellphone for his release.

The man handed over R200 notes he had in his possession, Suping said, and was then dropped off in Northmead, near to the freeway.

READ | Five people arrested for allegedly using fake matric certificates to apply for police jobs

The officers allegedly booked two boxes of cigarettes in at the Benoni police station.

Their warning statements indicated that the goods were found at the property of an unknown owner and that a suspect ran away when he saw them. 

"The officers also failed to open a case as they alleged," Suping said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsipidgautengbenonicrime and courtscorruption
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
47% - 1805 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 331 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
25% - 963 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
19% - 709 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.32
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
22.04
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.53
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.05
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
959.20
0.0%
Palladium
1,378.88
0.0%
Gold
1,867.27
0.0%
Silver
20.54
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.78
+1.4%
Top 40
70,693
-1.6%
All Share
76,454
-1.6%
Resource 10
64,989
-0.4%
Industrial 25
102,565
-2.1%
Financial 15
16,228
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo