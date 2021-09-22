8m ago

Three family members in court for alleged tax fraud of R1.2m

accreditation
Nicole McCain
The hawks have arrested a family in connection with a tax fraud case.
Son
  • A woman, her husband and brother-in-law have been charged with tax fraud.
  • The trio allegedly owe SARS about R1.2 million.
  • They allegedly submitted fake invoices for the supply of PPE to government.

Three family members have appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Gauteng in connection with a tax fraud case involving about R1.2 million.

The accused allegedly created fake invoices, purportedly for payments linked to the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).

A woman, her husband and brother-in-law appeared in court on Monday for alleged tax fraud, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

"It is alleged that in June and July 2020, Mzwandile Collin Nxumalo, 38, and his wife, Lebogang Dibakoane, 33, together with a brother, Sanele Nxumalo, 29 - directors at Umnothozwide Enterprise CC - created fraudulent invoices and submitted them to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for a R25 million payment, received from the Department of Health in Gauteng to supply personal protective equipment (PPE)," Mulamu said.

The matter was referred to the Hawks' Serious Corruption and Commercial Crime Investigation team in Germiston for further investigation.

Mulamu said the investigation revealed that Umnothozwide Enterprise CC owed SARS approximately R1.2 million.

"Warrants of arrest were issued for the three accused to be apprehended. The trio handed themselves over at the Hawks offices in Johannesburg on Monday. They were charged with fraud and for contravening the Tax Administration Act," said Mulamu.

They appeared in court on the same day and was each granted R10 000 bail.

The case has been postponed to 22 October 2021 for further investigation, said Mulamu.

Read more on:
sarshawksgautengcrimefraud
