1h ago

add bookmark

Three girls from special needs school allegedly raped by fellow pupils during outing

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade
Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade
Lulama Zenzile
  • Girls from a Qonce special needs school were allegedly raped or sexually assaulted during a school outing in Gqeberha on Saturday night.
  • They were part of a school choir that won a singing competition and advanced to the national finals in Johannesburg.
  • The Eastern Cape Education MEC said the provincial education head office would dispatch officials to oversee the choir in Johannesburg.

Three girls from a special needs school in Qonce in the Eastern Cape were allegedly raped during a school outing to Gqeberha last week.

The alleged incident took place in a hotel. The girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by boys from the same school on Saturday night.

Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade said the children were part of a school choir that participated in a singing competition. The girls' choir won the regional competition.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said cases of rape and sexual assault have been opened "after school children, aged between 14 and 20, from King William's Town (now Qonce) were reportedly raped by young boys from the same school".

READ Eastern Cape man appeals 22-year sentence for raping his teen daughter - and gets life instead

Kinana said:

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation. Due to the sensitive nature of the incident, no further details will be made available.

The spokesperson would not say if anyone had been arrested.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, Gade revealed that the same school choir had advanced to the national stages of the singing competition and would travel to Johannesburg after winning the competition in Gqeberha.

He said the provincial education department had decided that a delegation from its head office would see to the safety of the school children.

Gade apologised to the parents of the victims and to the public for the incident.

The MEC said special needs schools were a sensitive sector that required maximum attention from those responsible for duty to care.

He added that the incident was immoral, should be condemned, and the perpetrators punished whether the culprits were pupils, school staff or outsiders.

Gade added:

Precisely because of the vulnerability of the individuals involved, this is a matter we are not taking [lightly].

Gade said the district director and the school had handed an incident report to the department.

ALSO READ Eastern Cape man appeals 22-year sentence for raping his teen daughter - and gets life instead

He said he had directed the school, district office and officials at the department's provincial head office to conduct further investigations into the incident.

"We have sent a psycho-social services team to provide support to all those affected so that the school can be able to restore normality," he added.

Gade said he did not understand how the incident could have happened because the school had assembled 10 staffers to oversee the pupils during the trip.

He said the team was made up of the school's deputy principal, two head of departments, two teachers, three bus drivers, and non-teaching staff.

Gade said:

It was a plethora of people who should have prevented the incident from happening, in my view, but I will rely on the investigation to understand what led to the incident.

"I am just disappointed precisely because you don't expect that we can go down to this level of immorality specifically taking into consideration all these campaigns we have been running," he added.

The three pupils are being assisted by the Thuthuzela Care Centre, which offers support to rape survivors.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capegqeberhagender based violenceeducationcrimerape
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
57% - 1888 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 193 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
37% - 1215 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.38
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.28
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.49
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.06
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,850.33
-0.1%
Silver
22.01
-1.0%
Palladium
1,970.46
-0.8%
Platinum
1,008.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
120.57
+0.9%
Top 40
63,734
0.0%
All Share
70,266
-0.1%
Resource 10
75,733
-0.9%
Industrial 25
77,551
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,828
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo