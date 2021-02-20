45m ago

Three 'hitmen' killed in taxi violence after shootout with police

Nicole McCain
Three suspects have been killed in a shoot-out with police as they fled the scene of a taxi shooting.
iStock
  • Three suspects have been killed in a shootout with police as they fled the scene of a taxi shooting.
  • Five passengers were injured after the gunmen opened fire.
  • The suspects also opened fire on police officers as they fled the scene.


Three suspects have been killed in a shootout with KwaZulu-Natal police, after they allegedly shot the occupants of a taxi.

The taxi was travelling from Bridge City in KwaMashu to Umzinyathi on Friday at around 17:30, when the driver noticed another minibus taxi following him.

"When the taxi reached the Umzinyathi area, the occupants of the second vehicle opened fire at the taxi ladened with passengers," said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

"The driver fled from [the] scene and when he returned to the vehicle, he realised that five female passengers were wounded. The injured were conveyed to local health facilities to receive medical attention."

Police officers in the area heard the gunshots and immediately responded. The gunmen fled the scene, closely pursued by police, said Naicker.

"The suspects opened fire at the police officers as they were fleeing and there was an exchange of gunfire. They eventually lost control of their vehicle at Emachobeni and the vehicle overturned into a ditch. Three hitmen died on the scene as a result of gunshot wounds to the body," he said.

Other suspects may have fled the scene after the vehicle came to a standstill.

Officers recovered five firearms, including a rifle and shotgun. Cases of attempted murder and an inquest have been registered for further investigation.


