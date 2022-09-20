1h ago

add bookmark

Three in court for allegedly killing member of zama zama gold mining community

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
Police comb an illegal mine.
Police comb an illegal mine.
Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
  • Three men appeared in court on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a member of a well-known zama zama gold mining community. 
  • Ferai Thaera had arranged to meet with two potential buyers for gold but never returned home on the morning of 18 October 2020. 
  • His body was recovered in veld in Kagiso and his vehicle was recovered in Lenasia South. 

Three men who allegedly killed a man believed to be a member of a well-known zama zama gold mining community appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning. 

Their time in the dock was brief, and the case was postponed to 4 October for judgment.

Msimanga Siboniso Thabiso, 25, Sibisi Sakhile Innocent, 24, and Majola Lungelo Gele, 24, face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to the indictment, on the morning of 18 October 2020, Ferai Thaera had arranged to meet two potential buyers for gold. 

PICS | Police pounce on zama zama compound in Krugersdorp during illegal mining clampdown

He drove his Toyota Auris to the meeting and had R10 000 cash, two cellphones and his bank card. 

However, when he failed to arrive at his appointment, the buyers contacted his family to inform them.

Thaera's body was recovered in veld in Kagiso at about 14:30 on the same day.

According to the State, Thaera's cause of death was a bullet wound to the chest.

His vehicle was recovered the following day at Lenasia South after a chase with traffic police. 

The R10 000 in cash was stolen, and the perpetrators had apparently used his bank card to steal around R43 000, withdrawing cash at various ATMs and purchasing goods at Village Square Mall and Kagiso Mall. 

READ | Young man who paid R100 to be a zama zama killed in alleged war between illegal mining groups

The accused were arrested after being found in possession of the goods purchased. 

"The State alleges that the accused committed the offences in furtherance of a prior agreement. Precisely where, when or in what manner the agreement was entered into and who else were party to the agreement is at present unknown to the State," reads the indictment. 

"The State does, however, allege that the agreement to commit the said offences existed, at the latest, shortly before and for the duration of the commission of the offences."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courtsmining
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Eskom has considered continuous load shedding at Stage 2, instead of introducing it when the power system faces a crunch. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm all for it - we're going to have power cuts regardless, so we might as well have some stability to better plan our lives
46% - 2033 votes
No thanks! I prefer having periods of no load shedding and we cannot normalise this crisis
54% - 2405 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.72
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.22
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.70
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.86
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,664.56
-0.7%
Silver
19.20
-1.9%
Palladium
2,154.50
-3.3%
Platinum
926.50
+0.3%
Brent Crude
92.00
+0.7%
Top 40
60,120
+0.3%
All Share
66,603
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,705
-0.6%
Industrial 25
82,301
+0.5%
Financial 15
14,491
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
International relations rice to the occasion as donation seeks to feed great need

12h ago

International relations rice to the occasion as donation seeks to feed great need
Home for homeless: Kenilworth-based NGO establish 'safe space' for addicts

12h ago

Home for homeless: Kenilworth-based NGO establish 'safe space' for addicts
Mitchell's Plain women empowered by karate after workshop held in Westridge

11h ago

Mitchell's Plain women empowered by karate after workshop held in Westridge
FEEL GOOD | 'Passionate and solution-driven' Cape Town principal given lifetime...

17 Sep

FEEL GOOD | 'Passionate and solution-driven' Cape Town principal given lifetime achievement award
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22262.24) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo