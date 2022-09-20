Three in court for allegedly killing member of zama zama gold mining community

Three men appeared in court on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a member of a well-known zama zama gold mining community.

Three men who allegedly killed a man believed to be a member of a well-known zama zama gold mining community appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

Their time in the dock was brief, and the case was postponed to 4 October for judgment.

Msimanga Siboniso Thabiso, 25, Sibisi Sakhile Innocent, 24, and Majola Lungelo Gele, 24, face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to the indictment, on the morning of 18 October 2020, Ferai Thaera had arranged to meet two potential buyers for gold.

He drove his Toyota Auris to the meeting and had R10 000 cash, two cellphones and his bank card.

However, when he failed to arrive at his appointment, the buyers contacted his family to inform them.

Thaera's body was recovered in veld in Kagiso at about 14:30 on the same day.

According to the State, Thaera's cause of death was a bullet wound to the chest.

His vehicle was recovered the following day at Lenasia South after a chase with traffic police.

The R10 000 in cash was stolen, and the perpetrators had apparently used his bank card to steal around R43 000, withdrawing cash at various ATMs and purchasing goods at Village Square Mall and Kagiso Mall.

The accused were arrested after being found in possession of the goods purchased.

"The State alleges that the accused committed the offences in furtherance of a prior agreement. Precisely where, when or in what manner the agreement was entered into and who else were party to the agreement is at present unknown to the State," reads the indictment.

"The State does, however, allege that the agreement to commit the said offences existed, at the latest, shortly before and for the duration of the commission of the offences."