Three in serious condition after Western Cape farm attack

Three people were shot during a farm attack, near Durbanville in the Western Cape.

The attackers fled on foot after allegedly stealing cellphones and laptops.

All three patients were stabilised on the scene before they were rushed to hospital for further medical treatment.



A man, his wife, and a friend were shot after house robbers gained entry to their home in Klipheuwel, near Durbanville in the Western Cape in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Shortly after 01:00, Titanium Securitas Medical Response received a call about a farm attack.

"Our rapid response vehicle as well as our ambulance were immediately dispatched to the scene to assist the injured.

"On arrival, three adults were found inside the house [and had] sustained serious gunshot wounds.

"According to one of the victims, they were sleeping when they were woken up by at least four [men who demanded] valuables as well as the safe keys. A scuffle broke out and the perpetrators randomly started shooting at the home owner and his wife.

"Another male person who was also asleep inside the home tried to assist the home owner and his wife and was also shot in the chest."

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the incident.

According to Van Wyk, the burglars were armed with a revolver, pangas and knives. The couple's son escaped through the window. Cellphones and laptops were stolen.

The suspects fled on foot, Van Wyk said.

Anyone who has information about the incident should contact the South African Police Service.

