Three, including 12-year-old boy, perish in Gqeberha house fire

Getrude Makhafola
Three people died in a house fire in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, died when their Gqeberha home was engulfed by flames early on Sunday morning while they were sleeping.

Eastern Cape police said one of the occupants was woken up by her aunt screaming for help just after midnight.

READ | Helper, child, 6, among five people who perished in Pretoria West house fire

"As she approached her aunt’s room, she noticed smoke emanating from the room. The woman and three other occupants ran outside and called for help. The neighbours attempted to extinguish the fire, but were unsuccessful," said police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

Thembakazi Schoeman and Zamekile Mama, both 52, and 12-year-old Inam Tyali died in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and a police inquest is underway.




