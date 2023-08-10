1h ago

Share

Three killed in Delft as another mass shooting rocks Western Cape

accreditation
Na'ilah Ebrahim
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Delft, Cape Town.
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Delft, Cape Town.
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
  • Three people were killed in a shooting at a residence in Delft on Wednesday night.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
  • The Western Cape government has called for urgent intervention to address ongoing murders in the Delft area. 

Three men were shot dead in Delft on Wednesday night while two others were injured in the same incident.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said: "The men, aged between 28 and 36, were killed after unknown gunmen opened fire at the victims at a residence in Eendrag Crescent in Voorburg."

Traut said police were investigating three cases of murder and two of attempted murder.

This is the second shooting recorded in the province this week after five people, including two children, were killed at a residence in Mbekweni, Paarl, on Monday. 

Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagan Allen said urgent intervention was needed to address the growing number of murders and mass shootings in the Delft area.

READ | Five people killed in Constantia and Wynberg shootings

He said the number of illegal firearms in the area was another grave concern. 

"This is the second mass shooting incident in the area [Delft] in less than two weeks after four people were fatally shot at the end of July," Allen said. 

On 30 July, gunmen killed four people at a residence in Bakkiesblom, Roosendal.

At the time, Traut said: 

It is believed that a group of five suspects entered the residence of the victims and opened fire, before fleeing the scene in an unknown motor vehicle. We have reason to believe that the motive for the incident is gang-related.

Allen said Delft was in the top two precincts for murder in the Western Cape during the 2022/23 financial year. 

"I call on the residents of Delft to assist us in not only finding all these culprits but to share information about planned criminal activities," he urged.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapscape townwestern capecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What is one area that you think is key to unlocking the empowerment of South Africa women?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ensuring equal pay
17% - 509 votes
Putting an end to GBV
34% - 1015 votes
Boosting job creation
39% - 1154 votes
Easing the burden of care
5% - 150 votes
Upholding reproductive justice
6% - 169 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

08 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.76
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
24.00
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.68
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.33
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.2%
Platinum
896.89
-0.1%
Palladium
1,272.67
+1.8%
Gold
1,922.49
+0.4%
Silver
22.79
+0.5%
Brent Crude
87.55
+1.6%
Top 40
72,031
+1.0%
All Share
77,550
+0.9%
Resource 10
60,979
+1.6%
Industrial 25
107,398
+0.9%
Financial 15
17,342
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo