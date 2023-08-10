Three killed in Delft as another mass shooting rocks Western Cape

Three people were killed in a shooting at a residence in Delft on Wednesday night.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Western Cape government has called for urgent intervention to address ongoing murders in the Delft area.

Three men were shot dead in Delft on Wednesday night while two others were injured in the same incident.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said: "The men, aged between 28 and 36, were killed after unknown gunmen opened fire at the victims at a residence in Eendrag Crescent in Voorburg."

Traut said police were investigating three cases of murder and two of attempted murder.

This is the second shooting recorded in the province this week after five people, including two children, were killed at a residence in Mbekweni, Paarl, on Monday.

Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagan Allen said urgent intervention was needed to address the growing number of murders and mass shootings in the Delft area.

He said the number of illegal firearms in the area was another grave concern.

"This is the second mass shooting incident in the area [Delft] in less than two weeks after four people were fatally shot at the end of July," Allen said.

On 30 July, gunmen killed four people at a residence in Bakkiesblom, Roosendal.

At the time, Traut said:

It is believed that a group of five suspects entered the residence of the victims and opened fire, before fleeing the scene in an unknown motor vehicle. We have reason to believe that the motive for the incident is gang-related.

Allen said Delft was in the top two precincts for murder in the Western Cape during the 2022/23 financial year.

"I call on the residents of Delft to assist us in not only finding all these culprits but to share information about planned criminal activities," he urged.



