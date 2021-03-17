40m ago

Three killed in Limpopo mine protest

Nicole McCain
Four people were arrested after violent protests at a mine near Burgersfort left three dead.
  • A violent protest at a Limpopo mine has left three people dead.
  • Two of the victims shot during the unrest were security guards at the mine.
  • Four people have been arrested and are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.


Limpopo police arrested four people after violent protests at a mine near Burgersfort left three dead.

The protests took place at Annesley Mine in Tubatse outside Burgersfort on Monday and resulted in the death of three people, two of who were mine security guards.

"A group of protesters from Segorong village allegedly went to the said mine at about 10:15 and on arrival they demanded to see the management. They then allegedly overwhelmed the security officers on duty, disarmed them and during the confrontation some shots were fired. The windows of the guardroom were also smashed," police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

The two security guards were shot in the altercation. One died on the scene and the other died in hospital on Tuesday. One of the protesters was also shot and taken to the local clinic, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Police officers recovered a rifle allegedly stolen from one of the security guards, but were still searching for the pistol used in the murders.

"The motive for this violent protest will be determined by the unfolding police investigations," Mojapelo said.

The suspects, aged 31 to 42, were expected to appear in the Praktiseer Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of murder, robbery and malicious damage to property. More arrests are expected.

