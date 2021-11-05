Three killed outside supermarket in Cape Town bloodbath

Three people were murdered outside a Delft supermarket on Friday morning.

An unknown number of gunmen opened fire on the victims.

Two died while trying to flee, while the third was hit in the head and died in the vehicle he was seated in.

The weekend got off to a bloody start when three people were shot dead in Cape Town on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the shooting took place at the corner of Sandelhout and Delft Main roads on Friday morning. The car was parked and one of the men was seated in the vehicle while two others were outside, in front of a local supermarket.

“Unknown suspects emerged and fired several shots. They were on foot – we are unsure how many of them [there were],” she said.

The two outside of the vehicle died in the street of their gunshot wounds as they attempted to flee.

The third victim in the parked car died after being shot in the head.

“The names of the deceased persons, who are believed were from Crossroads, will be released once their next of kin have been informed,” Potelwa said.



“The motive for the shooting incident is yet to be determined as the investigation continues.”

The casualties are estimated to be between 30 and 44 years old.

A triple murder docket is under investigation.