Three killed, two injured in Free State after gunman drives up to bakkie and opens fire

A man alleged to have been driving a VW Polo shot at a group of people sitting at the back of a bakkie before driving off.

Three people died at the scene and two are fighting for their lives in hospital.

The motive is not yet known.

Free State police have launched a manhunt for a gunman who stopped his car next to a bakkie, with people sitting at the back, and then opened fire on them, killing three and injuring two.



The motive for the shooting is still unknown.



Free State police spokesperson Colonel Thabo Covane said the information at their disposal was that a group of 14 people, six men and eight women, were in a Ford Ranger which had stopped at a guest house in Thaba Nchu at about 02:00 on Sunday morning to drop off one of the men.

They had found the gate locked and waited outside.

"While waiting by the gate, a white Volkswagen Polo stopped behind the Ford Ranger, and one male wearing a white top jumped out," Covane said.

"The suspect started shooting at the victims sitting at the back and thereafter fled the scene."

ALSO READ | 'We are coming for them' - Cele after five suspected drug dealers killed in gun battle with police

Covane said a security guard had called police, who had rushed to the scene.

"A patrol vehicle was dispatched to attend to the scene and was told that the injured persons were rushed to the local hospital," he added.

"On arrival at the hospital, the members found three males lying motionless at the back of a white Ford Ranger with gunshot wounds. Two other victims were already admitted at the hospital."





Covane said police had opened three cases of murder and two of attempted murder. He said all the victims were between the ages of 18 and 23 and that several 9mm cartridges had been collected as evidence from the scene.

"Any member of the public who might have information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) is requested to contact Captain David Ramasoala of Mangaung Metro Trio Task Team at 082 4681 624.

"Alternatively, the information can be submitted on MySAPS App or call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111."



